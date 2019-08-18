UFC News: Stipe Miocic beats Daniel Cormier to regain the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Stipe Miocic is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion

At tonight's UFC 241 main event, Stipe Miocic once again regained the UFC Heavyweight Championship as he defeated Daniel Cormier in the most dramatic of fashion in the fourth round of their title bout.

Miocic-Cormier 1

At UFC 226, Stipe Miocic defended his UFC Heavyweight Championship for the fourth time in the main event of the pay-per-view. Having won the title at UFC 198 following a win over Fabricio Werdum, Miocic defended his title against Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou as he broke the record for most consecutive heavyweight title defenses in UFC history with his third successful defense.

Cormier, following his title win, was linked to a title fight against Brock Lesnar but the fight was eventually scrapped after Lesnar had retired from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Cormier instead defended his title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in what was his first title defense.

UFC 241- The Redemption of Stipe Miocic

In the main event of UFC 241, Stipe Miocic became the fourth fighter in UFC history to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career. Starting off the fight, Miocic was being dominated by the much smaller Daniel Cormier, who even lifted his opponent and dropped him right on his back in the middle of the Octagon.

Despite Cormier dominating the early stages of the fight, Miocic fought his way back into the bout, as he caught DC with a flurry of punches in the fourth round and eventually knocked out the former two-division champion.

In his post-fight interview, Miocic gave props to DC for showing such toughness, as for the latter, the former champion could possibly be considering retiring from the sport of MMA at the age of 40.

Nevertheless, a historic win for Stipe Miocic, whose first title defense in his second reign could very well be a rematch against Francis Ngannou.