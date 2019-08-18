UFC News: Stipe Miocic claims he is upset with his title-winning performance prior to the knockout

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 101 // 18 Aug 2019, 22:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stipe Miocic is disappointed in himself

In the main event of UFC 241, Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier to regain the UFC Heavyweight Championship. However, in the post-event press conference, Miocic claimed that he wasn't completely satisfied with his performance in the Octagon against DC prior to the knockout.

UFC 241- Miocic regains the UFC Heavyweight Championship

At UFC 226, Stipe Miocic was on course to defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship for the fourth time against then-Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. Heading into the fight, Miocic had already defended the title on three consecutive occasions against the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou.

In the main event of UFC 226, however, Miocic was stunned by DC in the first round of their fight, as the latter knocked out the Cleveland firefighter to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship and establish himself as a double champion in the UFC.

Miocic finally got his rematch at UFC 241 and despite a shaky start to the fight, he eventually knocked out Cormier in the fourth round of their heavyweight title bout. With the win, Miocic also became the fourth fighter to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions.

Miocic on his title-winning performance

Despite winning back the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Daniel Cormier at UFC 241, there is no surprise to the fact that Stipe Miocic took his fair share of damage from DC in the lead-up to the fourth round of their fight.

In the post-fight press conference, Miocic claimed that regardless of the historic win that he had secured in Anaheim, the new heavyweight king was upset with his performance prior to the knockout. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

"I was fighting like a b—h. I really was. I don’t take nothing from ‘DC.’ He’s tough. He’s fought the best in the world and he’s beat the best in the world. It took me a little time to get my mojo, and I just wasn’t feeling it. When I walked out for that fourth round, I knew it was going to be over. I could just see his face, the way he was sweating, the way his hips were moving. I knew it was going to be over.”