UFC News: The Korean Zombie lists three possible opponents for his next fight

Chan Sung Jung (16-5-0) is easily one of the most exciting fighters currently in the UFC. The Featherweight title contender is coming off an emphatic TKO win against Frankie Edgar and is now gunning for a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's title.

However, the stacked 145 lb division has many top talents waiting for a crack at the new champion.

The Korean Zombie spoke to MMAJunkie and revealed that he's heard of some exciting plans that are being discussed for him by the UFC's top brass.

“I’m not sure. I’m already hearing words coming from the UFC. The conversations Sean Shelby, Dana White, and more are having, I can’t reveal everything. All I know is that it’s just going to be a whole lot of fun.”

The Korean brawler realizes that he is not guaranteed to have a title fight next and has three world-class opponents in mind if the Volkanovski matchup doesn't come to fruition.

Sung Jung is willing to face either Zabit Magomedsharipov, Brian Ortega and Max Holloway.

“Right now, other than Volkanovski, I’m thinking Zabit (Magomedsharipov), (Brian) Ortega, (or Max) Holloway. If I’m not able to contend for the title shot, then I’d like to face one of the three.”

Zombie, who failed to capture the featherweight title from Jose Aldo in 2013, is confident that he will become the first Korean UFC Champion if he gets another opportunity.

He believes that another win against a top-ranked fighter from the division should be enough to get him the fight he wants. The Korean fan-favourite wants to show the world that Asian men as just as strong as other fighters and he feels that becoming a World Champion would prove his point.

“The day I am given the opportunity for a title shot will be the day I become the champion. I get a feeling that I won’t ever lose. Becoming the champion will mean that I have achieved my goal, and through that, I will also be able to prove that Asian men are strong as every other man.” H/t Credit: MMAJunkie