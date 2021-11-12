"Fathead runs his own IG account" - Tony Ferguson claims it's Khabib Nurmagomedov and not Ali Abdelaziz who had a go at Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson weighed in on the ongoing social media feud between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

'El Cucuy' took to Twitter to claim that Khabib Nurmagomedov controls his own Twitter account and discarded the rumor that Ali Abdelaziz is the one who handles 'The Eagle's official handle.

"@AliAbdelaziz00 Runs His Twitter Account," claimed Tony Ferguson. Fathead Runs His Own IG Account. Ali Uses Khabiebers Account To Force Feed What’s On His Own Agenda"

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently fired some shots at Justin Gaethje after 'The Highlight' spoke about Nurmagomedov's prodigy Islam Makhachev not deserving a title shot over himself in an interview with ESPN MMA.

The Russian took offense to the interview and slammed Gaethje, saying that the American 'got finished three times in his last 8 fights.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov told Justin Gaethje to "shut up" and wait for his turn to get a title shot after Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev is currently ranked No.5 in the lightweight division and is touted as the next possible contender for the title shot after current champion Charles Oliveria faces No.1 contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December.

Tony Ferguson continues to accuse Khabib Nurmagomedov of 'running like a little b***h' to avoid fighting him

Tony Ferguson continued to pounce on Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter. 'El Cucuy' accused 'The Eagle' of avoiding a fight with him when the Russian was competing in the UFC.

He said:

"Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line"

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a long-standing history with one another. The two lightweights were scheduled to fight each other five times over their combined careers in the UFC.

In a staggering turn of events, the highly anticipated fight never took place after falling apart five times.

