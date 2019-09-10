UFC News: Tony Ferguson not impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov's performance at UFC 242

Tony Ferguson isn't impressed with Khabib's performance

At UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov cemented his place as one of the greatest Lightweight fighters of all time to ever step foot into the Octagon, if not the greatest, following his impressive win over Dustin Poirier.

However, Nurmagomedov's arch-rival and Lightweight contender, Tony Ferguson certainly wasn't impressed with The Eagle's win and weighed in his thoughts on the same.

UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier

At UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, Khabib Nurmagomedov made his Octagon return for the first time since UFC 229, where he secured a submission win over former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor.

Despite being out of Octagon competition for almost a year, Nurmagomedov absolutely dominated Dustin Poirier in his return fight, as he made the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion tap out to a rear-naked choke in the third round of their bout.

With the win, Nurmagomedov improved his fight record to 28-0.

Tony Ferguson unimpressed with Khabib Nurmagomedov's win

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show this week, Tony Ferguson claimed that he was definitely not impressed with Khabib Nurmagomedov's "lazy, one-dimensional" win over Dustin Poirier over the weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Ferguson, who is bound to be the next one in line to challenge for Nurmagomedov's title, further stated that the latter's fighting style might be interesting, but to El Cucuy it's just boring and lazy. (H/T: MMA Mania)

"When I see someone pushing against the cage and not really doing much, just kind of putting themselves as a wet blanket. When I fought Danny Castillo, he did the same kind of thing. It’s interesting how Khabib fights but to me it’s just boring. It’s lazy.”

Will Khabib defend against Ferguson next?

As of now, it is pretty likely that Khabib will be defending the UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson. However, it remains to be seen what the UFC has in store for the division.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!