UFC News: Tyron Woodley expects to fight in January, doesn't rule out Leon Edwards as an opponent

Tyron Woodley hasn't bounced back since his loss of the UFC Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman earlier this year. He was all set to make a quick turnaround and fight Robbie Lawler, but an injury prevented the highly-anticipated rematch from happening.

There have been many questions as to what's next for Woodley and the common answer seems to be Leon Edwards. When Ariel Helwani of ESPN asked about Woodley facing Edwards, the former Welterweight Champion denied any talks of it happening.

When asked if there is a fight booked, Woodley said no, but then revealed that he expects to fight in January. He didn't outright deny Leon Edwards as an opponent but essentially stated that nothing is set in stone yet. He is open to the challenge of facing the British star Edwards and that's one that many would like to see.

From the look of things, he could even fight on the January 18th PPV which is expected to feature the return of Conor McGregor in the headline fight. That would be a great place to pick up where 'The Chosen One' left off and a fight against Leon Edwards not only makes the most sense, but it's a fascinating bout stylistically.

Woodley even revealed that he would be open to fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov (in 170) and would be willing to move up to 185 to fight Israel Adesanya. However, that's simply him reaching out for the biggest money fights he can get, but he knows where his place is in the Welterweight Division.