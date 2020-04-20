Will Woodley get another shot at Usman?

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was initially in two minds over company president Dana White's concept of a 'Fight Island'. Now, Woodley just wants to get back inside the Octagon right now and will jump on any opportunity that comes his way.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Woodley said he wants to fight sooner rather than later and May 9 seems like the ideal date to him because, given the current conditions, he doesn't know when the Government mind step in and ask White to suspend operations for the time being.

“I want to fight sooner than later. At any point, the government could come down and smack down and say, ‘No, stop.’ ESPN, Disney, whoever. So I feel like for me, fighting May 9th makes the most sense.”

Woodley was headlining the first UFC card that got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic alongside Englishman Leon Edwards, which was supposed to go down on March 21 inside the O2 Arena in London. There's been talk of a fight between Covington and Woodley for years now but somehow the stars didn't align on a matchup between the pair.

When UFC 249's main event was in jeopardy due to Khabib Nurmagomedov pulling out, 'The Chosen One' offered to step up to save the main event by fighting Colby Covington on short notice. However, Woodley feels he should have been facing reigning champion Kamaru Usman instead.

“I should’ve been fighting Usman. There’s no way you can be a world title holder for three years, have four title defenses, have one bad night for whatever reason, and not get an immediate rematch. I feel like what I did in the sport should’ve warranted that."