UFC News: Tyron Woodley reveals which fighter has the best chance of beating Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Tyron Woodley was recently a guest on the Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub. The two spoke about many things, but perhaps the most interesting part of the discussion was the former UFC Welterweight Champion's take on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It's no secret that Nurmagomedov might just be the most dominant fighter in UFC history. Having gone through hardly any adversity in his fights, Khabib is undefeated at 28-0 and has his sights set on the man he was supposed to fight four different times - Tony Ferguson.

According to Tyron Woodley, Ferguson has 'one of the best chances' in the Lightweight division at beating Nurmagomedov. (H/T Credits The Body Lock)

"Unorthodox gives Khabib problems"

When speaking to Brendan Schaub on the Food Truck Diaries, Woodley revealed that he thinks Ferguson is the one man who can come close to beating the Russian champion.

“Ferguson has, in my opinion, one of the best chances to do well against him because he’s so offensive from his back — it may not be a bad idea to be taken down."

He emphasized the importance of Ferguson's unorthodox style, stating:

“You got to embrace it [the takedown] early, you don’t want him all sweaty, Khabib doesn’t have a huge neck. … So if I was Tony, walk Khabib down, try to f**k him up. And if Khabib takes you down, go grind his a** out. I think unorthodox gives Khabib problems."

Woodley did admit, however, that this is easier said than done. He also put forth a very valid question about how anyone can find a partner that is on the same level as Khabib to train with.

He also revealed that Khabib may have a "second or third level" that people haven't seen just yet. You can watch the full episode of The Food Truck Diaries below:

