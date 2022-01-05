UFC is selling framed pieces of canvas from some of its biggest events in history

The UFC has begun selling parts of the canvas from some of its biggest events across the last few years.

Over the course of the last couple of decades, the UFC has been producing some of the finest mixed martial arts seen anywhere on the planet. In the present day, they're known for being the biggest promotion in the sport, which is a reputation they've been building up for a long time.

Hardcore MMA fans will often dip their toes into the water of other products, but the "top dogs" always tend to find their way over to the UFC, in one way or another.

Now, to further commemorate what they've been able to accomplish up to this point, the promotion is selling parts of the canvas from events that have happened in its past; including UFC 196.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman UFC is selling pieces of the canvas of some of their biggest events. UFC is selling pieces of the canvas of some of their biggest events. https://t.co/i0jfQncJAT

The retail price for most seems to have dropped to $75, allowing a wider scope of fans to claim a piece of history for themselves.

It's been a long road for Dana White and his organization to help build this brand now, in a roundabout way, they want to give back.

What does the future hold for the UFC?

It feels as if the promotion is only going to go from strength to strength as the countdown to UFC 300, expected to take place in 2024, continues. Dana White is set to continue on in his role as president until at least 2026, at which point the COVID-19 pandemic will hopefully be a distant memory.

If we are able to move forward in a fairly normal manner in 2022 and beyond, then we expect to see the promotion expand into even more markets, with Africa and France being two at the top of the list.

Also Read Article Continues below

The promotion understands the global appeal that it has and with more stars being generated every single day, pieces of canvas like the one enclosed will likely continue to hold very high value as the lucrative ESPN era continues.

Edited by Harvey Leonard