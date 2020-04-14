UFC News - Valentina Shevchenko wants to train, fight and live in Dana White's 'Fight Island'

Shevchenko believes she might return to the Octagon at White's 'Fight Island'

She is looking forward to training, competing, and living on the island.

Valentina Shevchenko

The undisputed queen of the women's Flyweight division in the UFC, Valentina Shevchenko is not someone who backs down from a challenge.

UFC president Dana White's 'Fight Island' concept has drawn polarized opinions from fighters and Shevchenko belongs to the group of fighters looking forward to fighting on the island.

She also mentioned that she is looking forward to having both her training camp and her post-fight recovery at the yet undisclosed location.

Although White hasn't divulged any details, he has promised that the Fight Island will be up and running sometime in May and that the UFC will be hosting events on the island until the coronavirus situation is under control.

Although there has been no information released on the project, the UFC president has underlined on several occasions that “Fight Island is real” and he very much intends to host events there in the future.

Making an appearance on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Shevchenko revealed that she is very excited about the opportunity to fight on the island and not only does she want to train and fight there, but she also wants to live there for a while.

“It’s such a great idea, from the first second I heard about it I was like, ‘I would definitely be there.’ I want to fight on the island, I want to train there...I want to live there! I want to spend my time there, definitely.”

Shevchenko was slated to fight Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251 in Perth on June 6, 2020, but that pay-per-view has been shelved for the time being due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since the chances of the pay-per-view happening anytime soon are almost nil, Shevchenko believes she might return to the Octagon at White's 'Fight Island'.

“Yes, it could be. If this is a possibility, I would be more than glad to do the fight there, definitely.”