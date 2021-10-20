What are the new vaccination rules the UFC will have to follow and what did Dana White say about them?

The UFC will have to adhere to the new policies introduced by the United States government pertaining to travel and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the policy, any foreign individual looking to travel to the United States after November 8 will need to be fully vaccinated with, and provide proof of, one of seven WHO approved vaccines.

They will also need a negative COVID-19 test from a 72-hour period prior to travel. The policy also applies to those crossing from Canada or Mexico, or those coming by ship.

UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell recently issued a memo explaining the new policy to fighters and their teams, as reported by MMA Junkie. Campbell also wrote:

“To be clear, this is NOT a UFC policy. UFC is not requiring you to get vaccinated. We are simply communicating the new guidelines recently announced by the U.S. government... you should consider your options, such as traveling to the United States before this new U.S. government policy takes effect, or if you choose, make arrangements to take the appropriate vaccination."

The UFC worked frenetically to restart its operations following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion was among the first few to restart a regular schedule to keep fans entertained. The company used its own Apex facility in Las Vegas to host all events at the height of the pandemic and continues to do so for UFC Fight Nights.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/10/19/227… UFC alerts international fighters about new vaccination requirements to travel into the U.S. starting Nov. 8 ( @DamonMartin UFC alerts international fighters about new vaccination requirements to travel into the U.S. starting Nov. 8 (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/10/19/227… https://t.co/xaKX6Fecsr This push is getting out of hand! I feel bad for the international fighters. Hopefully they can figure out a work around loophole or they’re pretty much stuck with an ultimatum. twitter.com/mmafighting/st… This push is getting out of hand! I feel bad for the international fighters. Hopefully they can figure out a work around loophole or they’re pretty much stuck with an ultimatum. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

With the introduction of the new policies, the upcoming bouts featuring international fighters may be impacted based on their vaccination status.

Dana White's reaction to the new UFC vaccination rules

UFC president Dana White has long proclaimed that he will not tell athletes or employees whether they should or shouldn't be vaccinated.

While speaking to reporters at this week's DWCS post-fight press conference, White revealed that the company could restart Fight Island once again in light of the new vaccination rules the company will have to adhere to.

"I've been telling you guys through this whole thing, you're like, 'Hey, what about this, what about that?' I said I have no idea how all this nuttiness is going to play out, but here we go... I think Fight Island is going to be hopping again. Yeah, we're looking to do more events [there]."

Watch Dana White's reaction to the new rules below:

Dozens of internationally-based fighters were able to compete through the creation of UFC Fight Island last year, which saw a secure bubble created on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Due to the introduction of the new policies by the United States government, we can expect to see more fights there in the near future.

