UFC News: Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens claim Fight of the Night; Dominick Reyes puts up the best performance

The month-old rivalry between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens culminated in a brilliant back-and-forth fight in the co-main event at UFC Boston, which earned them the Fight of the Night bonus for the event.

The Performance of the Night awards went to Dominick Reyes who fought on the main card, as well as to Massachusetts’s own Charles Rosa for their respective victories over Chris Weidman and Manny Bermudez.

MMA Fighting reported on the fights which won bonuses at UFC on ESPN 6.

Fights that won UFC Boston bonuses

The rematch between Rodriguez and Stephens at UFC on ESPN 6 successfully redeemed their previous fight in Mexico City, which ended within 15 seconds after Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens in the eye and forced him to walk out of the cage, eyes covered in sunglasses.

But the two did not disappoint this time around and engaged in a full three-round battle, the first two of which were dominated by Rodriguez while the last one belonged to Stephens. In the end, the Unanimous Decision (29-28) was ruled in Rodriguez’s favor after the two of them embraced in a friendly, sporting manner, thus hopefully putting an end to their feud.

Both of them were rewarded for the show they put up with the evening’s Fight of the Night award and can relish the prize of $50,000 each. This is Rodriguez’s fourth such award, while Stephens has won it six times previously.

Headliner Dominick Reyes claimed the second Performance of the Night bonus in UFC with a first-round knockout win over Chris Weidman. The former Middleweight Champion was overwhelmed by Reyes’ punches in less than two minutes into the bout.

Local boy Charles Rosa also won the Performance of the Night bonus for submitting Manny Bermudez via armbar hold within the first round in front of his Massachusetts home crowd.

