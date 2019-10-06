UFC 243 News: Yorgan De Castro kicks off PPV in style, finishing Justin Tafa with brutal 'Walk off KO' in the first round

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 68 // 06 Oct 2019, 09:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Mad Titan put Justin Tafa to sleep with a devastating right hand in the first round

Kicking off the main card of UFC 243 in style, 'The Mad Titan' Yorgan De Castro stunned the crowd at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on his UFC debut as he knocked hometown boy Justin Tafa out cold with a hammer of a right hand just two minutes and ten seconds into the first round of the heavyweight bout.

Seated at cage-side, Chris Hemsworth a.k.a Thor must have likened the carnage caused by De Castro's right hand to his 'Storm-breaker'.

The 31-year-old Castro made a mark earlier this year on Dana White's Contender Series by becoming the first fighter representing Cape Verde to set foot inside the Octagon and he topped it off with a first-round TKO victory over Alton Meeks. Both The Mad Titan and Justin Tafa came into the fight undefeated.

The devastating Knockout of Tafa

Coming to the fight, it didn't take too long to go down as De Castro made quick work of Tafa, landing a brutal Mark Hunt style walk-off KO on the crowd favorite just a couple minutes into the fight.

De Castro maintained distance from Tafa, staying away from a heavyweight hay-maker from the Australian. As they moved to the center of the Octagon, Tafa caught De Castro with a hard uppercut to the body. As Tafa swung a wild right at him looking for the finish, The Mad Titan cleverly stepped back and unleashed a vicious right hand of his own which landed right on the money, putting Tafa down immediately, leaving the crowd in sheer awe.

Check out the brutal KO of Tafa below.

As De Castro broke down into tears, overwhelmed with his win after the fight, his opponent Tafa had no clue where he was and looked out of sorts, to say the least, after being on the wrong end of a toe-curling KO. De Castro might take home the bonus for what is surely the knockout of the night.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!