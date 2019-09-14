UFC News: Zabit Magomedsharipov ruled out against Calvin Kattar UFC on ESPN 6

ZaBeast is out of UFC on ESPN 6

According to a report from MMA Junkie, UFC Featherweight sensation Zabit Magomedsharipov has been pulled out of the UFC on ESPN 6 co-main event against Calvin Kattar.

When did Zabit Magomedsharipov make his UFC debut?

In May of 2017, Zabit Magomedsharipov signed a four-fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and in his first fight for the promotion, he defeated Mike Santiago via submission rear-naked choke in the second round. Following his first win in the UFC, ZaBeast defeated the likes of Sheymon Moraes, Kyle Bochniak, and Brandon Davis.

In his last Octagon outing at UFC 235, Magomedsharipov defeated top Featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision. This was Magomedsharipov's second unanimous decision win in the UFC.

Russian featherweight sensation Zabit Magomedsharipov has reportedly pulled out of the upcoming UFC on ESPN 6 event due to undisclosed reasons, as per MMA Junkie. As of now, UFC officials are yet to confirm the news but it has been noted that the bout between Magomedsharipov and Kattar is expected to be rebooked for a future UFC event, most likely at UFC Moscow.

UFC will be returning to Moscow, Russia on the 9th of November, 2019 and the show will be headlined by Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov in a highly awaited heavyweight bout. Fight fans could definitely expect Magomedsharipov to make his return to the Octagon in early November in his home country of Russia.

When is UFC Fight Night 159?

UFC on ESPN 6 is scheduled to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, 19th October. The event will be headlined by Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman, who is set to make his light heavyweight debut at the show.

The event will also feature the likes of Gillian Robertson, Maycee Barber, and Daniel Spitz.