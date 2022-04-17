"Smashing it" - Zayn Malik lauds Belal Muhammad following the latter's dominant unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque

Belal Muhammad further extended his incredible run in the UFC welterweight division with his unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51. Global musical sensation Zayn Malik lauded the rising 170-pound star soon after the bout.

The rematch between Muhammad and Luque headlined last night’s UFC Vegas 51. The fight went the full 25 minutes, following which ‘Remember the Name’ was awarded the victory. The decision itself wasn’t controversial, but many fans called the fight "boring" online, criticizing Muhammad's wrestling-heavy approach.

Zayn Malik disagreed with the fans who thought the fight was boring. Instead, he praised Muhammad for his performance. The former One Direction star tweeted:

“People talking sh*t about this being boring - luque is a f*ckin beast- you go hold him off like this! Get a Take down every round ! then come back and talk Muhammad smashing it!! #UFCVegas51.”

zayn @zaynmalik

then come back and talk Muhammad smashing it!! People talking shit about this being boring - luque is a fuckin beast- you go hold him off like this! Get a Take down every round !then come back and talk Muhammad smashing it!! #UFCVegas51 People talking shit about this being boring - luque is a fuckin beast- you go hold him off like this! Get a Take down every round !then come back and talk Muhammad smashing it!! #UFCVegas51

Belal Muhammad thanked the musician for his support soon after.

Belal Muhammad slams fellow welterweight contenders following latest win

At the UFC Vegas 51 post-fight press conference, Belal Muhammad was asked if his victory over Vicente Luque would grant him fights against names like Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. He answered:

“Who’s the only one in the division that with a better run than I’m on? Like I’m literally fighting Maia, ‘Wonderboy,’ Luque Like who’s Colby fighting? Colby’s fighting guys off two losses in a row. Who’s Leon fighting? Leon’s fighting fifty-fivers. Like none of these guys are fighting the contenders in the division. None of these guys had the guts to do that. I’m the one that’s going through five, four, three, two, one. I’m the one saying yes to the toughest in the division.”

He was subsequently asked about his former foe Leon Edwards reportedly getting a title shot. Muhammad said that despite having a better record, Edwards hasn't fought any of the current top-ranked welterweights.

“I don’t think that he [Leon Edwards] deserves to fight for the title. I think that I do. I think that he got Dana White privilege.”

Watch the UFC Vegas 51 post-fight presser below:

Edited by C. Naik