UFC News: Zhang Weili teases fight with former champion on Instagram

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang

Zhang Weili is now the queen of the Strawweight division. It seems as though she came out of nowhere but she's been on a great run and obliterated Jessica Andrade in the first round in China to become the 115-pound UFC champion.

While Tatiana Suarez is a name that many consider next in line for the title shot, the American seems to still be in recovery, not yet ready for a return to the Octagon.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the name now floating around as Zhang's next opponent, and on an Instagram post, the Chinese Champion seemed to tease a fight with the Polish star, stating that she's still awaiting the "battle contract", followed by a Polish Flag emoji.

When talking at UFC on ESPN 6, Zhang stated her interest in facing Flyweight Women's Champion Valentina Shevchenko, but rightfully, UFC is trying to make her stick to her division. She expressed her interest in Rose Namajunas, calling her a great match-up, but is open to fighting Jedrzejczyk since that's what UFC wants:

“For my own division, Rose (Namajunas) is a very good fighter and I respect her a lot. But if the UFC wants me to fight Joanna, no problem. I can definitely beat her.”

Former Champion Jessica Andrade has been very complimentary of Zhang and predicted that if she is to fight Jedrzejczyk, the Chinese sensation will come out on top. She feels that Zhang's insistence on standing up and her heavy kicks will be problematic for the Polish former Champion.

Either way, that seems to be the direction we're headed at and we won't be surprised to see the fight happen in the early quarter of next year. Despite a 5-round fight against Michelle Waterson, Jedrzejczyk didn't have any other issues but the one with her feet.

Hopefully, she recovers soon and we see a quick turnaround. Zhang seems ready to go at any time.