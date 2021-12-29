Betonline reveals odds for predicted UFC champions at the end of 2022

Betonline have revealed the odds for the predicted UFC champions in each division by the end of 2022. 2021 had several surprise upsets that very few saw coming, including Julianna Pena's defeat of Amanda Nunes.

Charles Oliveira, Glover Teixeira, Brandon Moreno, Aljamain Sterling, Francis Ngannou and Rose Namajunas all also now hold gold when they didn't at the start of the year.

However, the current betting odds only favor three new fighters to claim a title in 2022. Somewhat unsurprisingly, considering her previous dominance over the division, Amanda Nunes is a -115 favorite to reclaim her title from Julianna Pena at women's bantamweight.

Glover Teixeira, who captured the UFC light heavyweight title off of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267, does not even hold the second highest place in terms of predicted champions for 2022. Jiri Prochazka, who appears set to be Teixeira's first opponent as champion, and Aleksander Rakic are both ahead of the Brazilian veteran.

The third champion favored to lose his belt is Aljamain Sterling. 'The Funk Master' captured his title from former bantamweight champion Petr Yan earlier this year, after the Russian was disqualified for landing an illegal knee. Yan has since fought his way back to claim an interim title and is set to face Sterling once again in 2022.

Which UFC contenders could defy the odds and claim a title in 2022?

Such is the depth of the UFC's current roster that there could easily be an entire new set of champions come the year's end. However, there are a number of fighters who fans will have their eyes on in particular in the coming year.

Khamzat Chimaev likely tops the list. The undefeated welterweight has torn through the division so far, with his biggest win to date coming against Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Now ranked within the top 15, he is likely only one or two wins away from a shot at the belt.

Islam Makhackev is another fighter who appears destined for greatness. He is currently scheduled to face Beneil Dairiush in February, which will likely serve as a number one contender bout.

