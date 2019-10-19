UFC on ESPN 6: Dominick 'The Devastator' Reyes finishes Chris Weidman with a first-round KO

Dominick Reyes stuns the MMA world with a vicious first-round KO of Weidman

In the words of the legendary announcer Bruce Buffer, "And still....undefeated, Dominick 'The Devastator' Reyes" shocked the crowd at the TD Garden with a sensational first-round KO of former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6.

Reyes stretched his winning streak in the UFC to six fights with this win and by the look of it, he is all set to get the title shot against Jon Jones up next.

Going into the fight, everyone was interested to see how Chris Weidman would thrive in his first fight at light heavyweight. Reyes had promised that he would steal the spotlight from Weidman and so he did. Reyes made good on his promise of laying the hurt on 'The All American' Weidman.

How the fight panned out

As soon as the bell rang to signal the start of the first round, Weidman distanced himself from Reyes immediately and took a kick to the body. Weidman shot for a takedown but failed to keep Reyes grounded.

Weidman still had the body lock on Reyes, which the latter calmly defended and got out of with ease. Weidman and Reyes were back on their feet, and in striking distance when a straight left by Reyes cracked Weidman on the chin.

As Weidman fell to the ground, Reyes laid some nasty ground and pound on the former champion, knocking the lights out of him as Herb Dean had to step in and stop the contest at one minute and forty three seconds of the first round.

Flawless Reyes

Reyes had done his homework as he was prompt to deny the takedown attempts made by Weidman. The impressive takedown defense was coupled with a flawless display of striking, as Reyes made quick work of Weidman once they were in striking distance.

The Devastator called out Jones after the fight and it certainly is a mouth-watering prospect to think of the undefeated Reyes fighting it out against 'Bones' for the title.

Check out the stunning knockout of Weidman below.

