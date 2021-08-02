UFC Predictions: UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane 

After a couple of lesser events at the Las Vegas Apex, the UFC is back on pay-per-view this weekend for UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane in Houston, Texas. UFC 265 may have lost its co-main event, but it still looks like a pretty fabulous card with plenty of talent well worth watching throughout.

So with a number of fights that could impact UFC title pictures – as well as an interim title fight on top – this is an event no UFC fan can afford to miss. Without further ado, here are the predicted outcomes for UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane.

#1 Interim UFC heavyweight title: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane should be considered the favourite to beat Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

The latest interim title fight in the UFC isn’t without its fair share of controversy. Essentially, current champion Francis Ngannou is not injured, nor is he in a true contract dispute with the promotion.

In fact, the only crime committed by ‘The Predator’ was to suggest that he wouldn’t be ready for a title defense against either Derrick Lewis or Ciryl Gane at this show, apparently leaving the UFC with no choice but to create an interim title.

Is it a little ridiculous? Sure. But at the end of the day, one of these two tremendous fighters will now end up with a UFC title which should at least guarantee them a shot at Ngannou next – probably putting an end to the hopes of a fight between Jon Jones and ‘The Predator’.

So who will win? On paper, at least, this probably shouldn’t be a close fight. Simply put, skill for skill, Gane is far superior to Lewis in every single aspect.

‘Bon Gamin’ is a huge heavyweight, standing at 6’ 5” and weighing around 245 lbs with very little body fat. His striking is fabulous. He not only has shown serious power in his strikes, both at range and from close quarters, but he’s also got arguably the best technique in the division – something that allowed him to pick apart both Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.

Gane has also picked up two UFC wins via submission, and his last two fights saw him comfortably go five rounds, meaning there can be no questions around his cardio either.

Lewis, meanwhile, on the surface, at least, is not all that durable for a heavyweight, lacks a deep gas tank, struggles if a fight hits the ground, and isn’t all that technical.

However, ‘The Black Beast’ possesses such incredible punching power that he cannot be counted out of any fight – even one like this where he seems to be horribly overmatched.

We’ve seen him pull victories from the jaws of defeat time and again. He has beaten the likes of Travis Browne, Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. all despite struggling early on. With Lewis, all it takes is one shot – even if he’s hurt or tired – and the fight could likely get over.

However, what makes this fight particularly tricky for him is that Gane seemingly doesn’t care about putting on a wild fight. He’s not willing to trade-off and risk a loss if he can simply keep an opponent at the end of his strikes from distance – and that makes it very difficult to envision Lewis landing the bomb he’ll need to win.

With all things considered, despite Lewis fighting in his home state, this one sounds like Gane’s fight to lose unless he makes a major error.

The Pick: Gane via fourth-round TKO.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav