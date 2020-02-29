UFC President Dana White calls Deiveson Figueiredo 'unprofessional' for missing weight

Dana White

Deiveson Figueiredo dramatically missed weight by 2.5 pounds ahead of his scheduled fight against Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 169. As a result of this, Figueiredo will not be eligible to win the title and UFC President Dana White certainly isn't too happy with the Brazilian missing the weight for a title fight.

On a recent video to promote the ESPN+ card, White didn't hold back his thoughts on Figueiredo missing weight and slammed the Brazilian fighter for unprofessionalism.

Dana White slams Figueiredo for missing weight

While promoting the upcoming ESPN+ card, UFC President Dana White absolutely slammed Deiveson Figueiredo for missing weight and went on to label him as "unprofessional".

“Let’s start with the main event, Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson. For those of you who don’t know, Deiveson did not make weight. Insane! Unprofessional! How do you show up for a title fight and not make weight?"

White further confirmed that if Benavidez wins the fight then he will be crowned the new UFC Flyweight Champion, however, a win for Figueiredo will lead to the title being vacant once again.

When is UFC Norfolk?

UFC Fight Night 169 is scheduled for tomorrow and will be headlined by Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo in a Flyweight bout.