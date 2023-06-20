UFC Rankings Update: Alexa Grasso replaces Amanda Nunes as #1 P4P, Jared Cannonier win benefits Dricus Du Plessis in middleweight

Alexa Grasso recently replaced Amanda Nunes as the No.1-ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC rankings. Following last weekend's thrilling UFC 289 event in Vancouver, where Nunes called it a career after defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana, the promotion has updated its official fighter rankings.

It's official: @AlexaGrasso is now the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound female fighter. With Amanda Nunes removed from the latest #UFC rankings update following her retirement, Grasso takes the top position on the pound-for-pound list.

Widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes was a two-division champion in the UFC and used her UFC 289 post-fight octagon interview to announce her retirement. While she remains the women's featherweight champion, Alexa Grasso replaces her at the top of the updated women's pound-for-pound rankings list.

While most of the fighters in the women's pound-for-pound rank went up a spot due to Nunes retiring, Taila Santos has bumped up three places to the No.10 rank, and Raquel Pennington jumped two spots to No.13. Elsewhere, Tatiana Suarez has been added to the women's pound-for-pound rankings and sits at No.15.

In the middleweight division, Jared Cannonier's recent win over Marvin Vettori saw him replace the Italian at the No.3 spot. At the same time, Vettori slipped down to No.4. Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis also climbed one rank to the No.5 spot, with Paulo Costa going down to the No.6 rank.

Jared Cannonier is now the No. 3 middleweight in the #UFC. Following his impressive win over Marvin Vettori at #UFCVegas75, Cannonier moves up one spot. Vettori falls to No. 4.

UFC Rankings Update: Valentina Shevchenko vows to redeem herself against Alexa Grasso in the rematch

Alexa Grasso shocked the world when she defeated the seemingly unbeatable Valentina Shevchenko and took home the flyweight title at UFC 285 in March. The 29-year-old Mexican defeated 'Bullet' via round-four submission and handed the Kyrgyzstani her first loss in nearly six years.

March 4 - UFC 284: Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko via Rear Naked Choke in the 4th. The overwhelming majority gave Alexa no chance. Incredible moment

A couple of months removed from her loss, Shevchenko has returned to the gym and is training to prepare for the rematch. However, the former women's flyweight champion is now focusing on proving to the world how much better she is than Alexa Grasso as a fighter.

At a Q&A session before last weekend's UFC 289 event, Shevchenko addressed her title loss and the inevitable rematch against Grasso. She stated:

"I’m getting ready for the rematch and I know what I have to do. I’m just getting ready... I’m still saying I’m the best. I’ll have my chance to say it again when I fight next Alexa... She’s a great fighter... But she is a chance fighter..."

Shevchenko continued:

"If there is no chance, there is no victory. I know she’s going to be ready for this exact chance. But the question, if she will be given this chance? No."

While the rematch does not yet have a date, UFC president Dana White recently revealed the promotion is working on it.

Watch the full video below:

