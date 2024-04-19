UFC doesn't want one of their former fighters to return to the promotion. Elsewhere, veteran referee John McCarthy weighed in on Yan Xiaonan's "smelling salt" controversy.

Mike Perry claims UFC nixed comeback talks

Mike Perry recently revealed on The MMA Hour that he had expressed the wish to return to UFC but was turned down.

'Platinum' said:

"I called the UFC a couple of times. I don’t think Hunter Campbell will pick up my calls anymore because I blasted him... I told him a while back, 'Hey man, before I sign my contract - I can go from these two-minute rounds just standing to back to five minutes, back to punching, kicking, grappling. But you guys have to make it worth my while.' They don't need it."

Perry added:

"He tried to call me out and said 'I can’t beat the top 5 guys in our divisions right now.' ... They were just looking other places, and they want these bodybuilders that come in for [$10k show, $10k win money]."

Perry will return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring against Thiago Alves on April 27.

Daniel Cormier backtracks criticism against Herb Dean

Daniel Cormier was among those who questioned whether Herb Dean's brief time-out initiation after a low blow, which was turned down by Alex Pereira, affected Jamahal Hill's performance and led to his knockout loss.

Veteran former MMA referee John McCarthy took to X to explain that Dean did nothing wrong inside the octagon that night, as the choice lies with the fouled player to decide how long the time-out would last.

McCarthy's explanation seemed to have convinced Cormier, as he backtracked any criticism in a tweet on Thursday.

"For the record on the 'Poatan' knockout, I was posing the question. If anybody knows it's John McCarthy. So if he says everything was done the correct way, I believe him."

John McCarthy explains "smelling salt" drama

After defending Herb Dean, John McCarthy has opened up on the other controversy from the night of UFC 300. Due to the live commentary, fans were concerned about Yan Xiaonan potentially using smelling salts to regain consciousness.

The veteran referee explained the technique that the commentators mistook for smelling salts and clarified that "there was nothing done that broke any rules."

"The Cutman (Rudy Hernandez) used a technique often seen in boxing where you push at the base of the nose, in and up to create pain. It makes the brain respond to the pressure of the push."

He also clarified that cutmen don't carry smelling salts, as they are illegal to use during fights.

Xiaonan herself denied the use of smelling salts in a recent interview.

