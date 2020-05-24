Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.

As reported by Raphael Marinho on Combate, the UFC is reportedly working out a plan to reschedule the fight between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. The Lightweights could slug it out at the proposed Fight Night event on June 27th.

The top-ranked Lightweights were originally slated to face each other at the UFC San Diego show on May 16th. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event's postponement.

The Diamond last stepped into the Octagon when he took on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight strap in September last year. The Eagle ended Poirier's four-fight win streak in the aforementioned title clash. As for Dan Hooker, The Hangman is currently on a three-fight win streak, having beaten Paul Felder in his last Octagon outing.

Hooker has lost just once in his last eight fights and he is ranked #5 in the Lightweight standings.

A stacked UFC Lightweight title picture

Dustin sits at #3 in the rankings and he needs a win to get back into contention for a future title shot. Tony Ferguson's recent loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 has complicated matters for the UFC.

However, the plan still seems to be to have a potentially explosive stand-war between Poirier and Hooker at the undisclosed event on June 27th.

There is a good chance that the Lightweight showdown happens at one of the events being planned for Fight Island.