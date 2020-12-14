UFC roster cuts 2020: 5 UFC champions who could be cut this year

In the past few years, we have seen the UFC roster grow year on year. However, Dana White recently admitted that up to 60 fighters might be cut by the end of the year.

"We're going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. Probably going to have 60 cuts coming up before the first of the year. Our roster is very inflated right now. We're going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You're going to see a lot of names going here in the next couple of weeks," he said.

Top fighters like Yoel Romero have already been released from their contract with the company. With the Dana White Contender Series proving to be a success, we might see more big names being moved on in favour of hungrier and younger fighters.

Interestingly, some ex-Champions might be worried about their future in the company as well. Here is a list of former UFC Champions who could be cut going into the new year.

#5 Former UFC HW champion Junior Dos Santos

Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos had a poor year, where he lost each of his three fights, each of them by KO. On his day, a very clean and technical boxer, dos Santos has been on the decline since his win against Derrick Lewis.



At the age of 36, dos Santos is no old man, but there are no easy fights if you're a former champion. Dana White did hint after the loss to Ciryl Gane, that the veteran should reconsider continuing in the sport.

"That’s every weekend. We’ll be talking about this next weekend, too, after the fights. It’s part of the sport. Between last year and next year, you’re going to see a lot of the old big names moving on and retiring."

#4 Former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

There is no secret to the fact that Dana White is not the biggest fan of Tyron Woodley. Even during his UFC title run, White was critical of Woodlet's style of avoiding large parts of fights by playing it safe near the cage.

However, in his last three fights, that tactic has led to his downfall. The champion Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington didn't let the former champion invest into his game plan.

Detrimentally for Woodley, he didn't have a Plan B in any of those circumstances. The next fight for Woodly will be pivotal, especially it is to a lower-ranked competitor.

#3 Former UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz is undoubtedly one of the biggest pioneers still left on the UFC roster. The first Bantamweight champion in the company, Cruz's unorthodox movement and gameplanning made him unbeatable in his prime.



However, injuries have severely affected the 35-year-old since 2015. On a two-fight losing streak, Cruz has fought just once in the last 4 years.

Cruz has transitioned over to the analyst's chair seamlessly over the past few years. He is reportedly slated to fight Casey Kenney at UFC 259 but should he lose that fight, retirement may be near.

#2 Former UFC Welterweight champion Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler's fall from grace has been quite staggering. Since losing his title to Tyron Woodley, Lawler just has picked up one win against Donald Cerrone. In his last fight against Neil Magny, Lawler was dominated on the feet and on the ground.



Now 38-years-old, Lawler doesn't have a lot to prove in the sport. A true vetran of the company, Lawler has had to pull out of his last two fights due to injuries.

If he does get cut, Lawler will go down as one of the greatest champions in UFC history.

And the idea of 'fifth round Lawler' will live on.

#1 Former UFC women's Featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie could be considered as the best martial artist in the women's batamweight and featherweight divisions - barring one other fighter. Unfortunately for her, she has lost twice already to that fighter - double champion Amanda Nunes.

In October, de Randamie said, she'll hang up her gloves if she loses again to Nunes:

If I get another shot at Amanda and she beats me, I’ll retire right then and there on the spot. Iwill forever stay second best. If she beats me again, I will retire on the spot. There would be nothing left to do. She’s the only one that beat me fair and square. No problem, she’s the true champion. If the third time I can’t beat her, it is what it is.

The UFC may not be cutting de Randamie, although the promotion has stripped her of her title in the past for refusing to defend against Cris Cyborg. However, should another loss to Amanda Nunes follow, de Randamie herself may call it quits.