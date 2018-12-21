UFC Rumor Mill: Khabib Nurmagomedov supposedly offered $15 million for rematch with Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov alongside his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

What's the story?

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly been offered a purse of $15 million for a rematch against arch Octagon nemesis Conor McGregor, according to his father Abdulmanap. Khabib's father recently appeared in an interview on Sports 24, where he admitted to knowing insider details on the matter, as well as his son's leftover timeline with the UFC.

In case you didn't know..

Khabib Nurmagomedov has gained tremendous popularity in recent times following his lightweight championship defense against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. After dominating the Irishman for four whole rounds during their first meeting at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov established control over McGregor's back, eventually submitting him to a precisely-timed neck crank.

UFC 229, unfortunately, received more traction from fans and people watching around the world, for the post-fight melee, rather than the title fight itself. Moments after the submission, Nurmagomedov was seen leaping over the cage in an attempt to lay a beating on Conor McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach, Dillon Danis.

Both Khabib and McGregor are currently facing the heat, legally, for their involvement in the post-fight brawl, by the Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioning body.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov amidst exchanges during their title fight at UFC 229!

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with the news outlet Sports 24, Nurmagomedov senior, Adbulmanap Nurmagomedov, was seen opening up about his son's offer for a rematch with Conor McGregor. Speaking with Yaroslav Stepanov from Sports 24, here is what he had to say in regards to the matter:

“They offered $15million (£11.8million) to rematch with Conor. But we want $30million, guys. $30million!”

Abdulmanap is also seemingly aware of the other serious contenders in the lightweight roster, currently waiting in line for a title shot against 'The Eagle.' On this situation, he weighed in by saying:

“Some skills have improved at McGregor, there are moments. There is growth, we notice it.”

"There are guys who deserve and wait for Khabib. We must respect them as fighters."

“This point should also be taken into account. Both Dustin Poirier and [Tony] Ferguson. Ferguson, I think it deserves it.”

Soon after his win over McGregor, Khabib sent out an open threat to leave the UFC by stating that he has less than a year left in his kitty. Abdulmanap, however, smashed these rumors made by his son and said:

“Khabib has three to four battles left. I think that's enough. How it goes, the Almighty alone knows, but the plans are as follows.”

What's next?

The UFC's lightweight division is currently facing a dormant period with the temporary exit of two of their biggest pay-per-view drawers, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both fighters are expected to receive a definite status on their punishments in January next year, until when the UFC will have to scout out for potential match-ups within the temporarily handicapped division.

Do you think Conor McGregor deserves an immediate rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov considering his last performance in the Octagon? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

