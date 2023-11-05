Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss UFC Sao Paulo, Logan Paul's Crown Jewel win, and more.

#3. UFC Sao Paulo's main card fight gets canceled at the last minute

One fight on Saturday night's UFC Sao Paulo event got canceled right before the main card began. The commentators revealed during the live broadcast that the middleweight fight between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan was scrapped due to the Armenian-Italian succumbing to an unknown illness.

Expand Tweet

His manager, Brian Butler-Au, said in a statement that Petrosyan might have caught a virus.

The official page of the management company later claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that Petrosyan was "seriously poisoned in Brazil" and his blood sugar levels had plummeted right before the fight. They also claimed that the UFC was waiting for him to recover and would reschedule the contest at a later date.

#2. Charles Oliveira announces new relationship amid fight rumors

Charles Oliveira took to Instagram to reveal his relationship status on Saturday night. He shared a picture with his new girlfriend, Vitoria Brum, calling her "My babe."

Not much is known about Brum as she seems to have kept her personal life mostly off social media. However, Story Highlights on her Instagram profile, where she has 14.2K followers and only two posts, suggest that the two have been dating for nearly five months.

Fans congratulated the couple under the post, with a few leaving cheeky comments about how they were jealous or wished they were her.

Read the comments here.

#1. Logan Paul may just have saved his WWE opponent's neck

Despite making his WWE debut only a year-and-a-half ago, Logan Paul has thoroughly impressed the pro wrestling world with his seemingly natural knack for the art. In his latest appearance, he faced and beat Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States champion at Crown Jewel.

However, what earned him applause on social media was not the pinfall finish but quick thinking on his feet that may have saved his opponent from a potentially career-ending injury.

In one segment of the match, Mysterio was about to crash head-first into the mat after a flip from the rope, but Paul caught him on his shoulder mid-air before he could land. This may have saved the WWE legend from suffering a grave injury to his neck.

Expand Tweet

Logan's brother Jake Paul shared a video of himself reacting to the win and got trolled for being excited about a "scripted win."