UFC schedule for February 2025: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch, Israel Adesanya's first non-title fight in six years, and more

The UFC's most recent event was the thrilling UFC 311 pay-per-view (PPV), which transpired on Jan. 18, 2025. On that note, February 2025 is set to be a busy and exciting month for the world's premier MMA organization. Fight fans would be treated to four UFC main roster cards overall in February.

First, the promotion would head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the second-ever UFC card in the Middle Eastern nation. It'll be a UFC Fight Night event headlined by the legendary Israel Adesanya.

In the following week, the octagon and its warriors head Down Under for the UFC 312 PPV. Incidentally, it'll be headlined by the two fighters who recently beat Adesanya -- namely Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. The month's third and fourth events, both UFC Fight Night cards, would see the organization return to the United States of America.

UFC schedule for February 2025

We'll now look at the matchups that have been confirmed by the UFC for the month of February 2025. The following fight cards have been displayed in accordance with the latest listings on the UFC's official website. As always, the fight cards are subject to change.

#1. UFC Saudi Arabia -- Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

The month's first UFC card, UFC Saudi Arabia, will transpire at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 1, 2025. It'll be headlined by a middleweight showdown between former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov. Adesanya is currently on a two-fight losing streak, and his upcoming fight would be his first non-title bout in around six years.

Nevertheless, 'The Last Stylebender' recently indicated that his non-title fight, against Imavov, isn't any less important just because there's no title at stake. He's also maintained that he isn't too worried about reclaiming UFC gold. The belief is that the Adesanya vs. Imavov winner could potentially enter the middleweight title picture next.

Additionally, the UFC Saudi Arabia card's co-headliner has Shara Magomedov and Michael 'Venom' Page clashing in a highly-anticipated showdown of striking savants.

The UFC Saudi Arabia card is as follows:

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Shara Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page (middleweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)

Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis (lightweight)

Preliminary card

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli (featherweight)

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (women's flyweight)

Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

#2. UFC 312 -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

The UFC 312 event is booked to be headlined by a title rematch between reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. It'll go down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 9, 2025 (local time in Australia).

Their first encounter had witnessed du Plessis dethrone Strickland via split decision in January 2024. America's Strickland and South Africa's du Plessis' have traded several barbs in the build-up to the long-awaited rematch.

As for the UFC 312 co-headlining match, it'll see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against Tatiana Suarez. The card features several other exciting matchups. It also boasts fighters like France's Kevin Jousset, China's Wang Cong, Mongolia's Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, and India's Anshul Jubli.

The UFC 312 card is as follows:

Main card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland (UFC middleweight title)

Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez (UFC women's strawweight title)

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato (light heavyweight)

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil (women's flyweight)

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria (bantamweight)

Early preliminary card

Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset (welterweight)

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Hyunsung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (flyweight)

#3. UFC Vegas 102 -- Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

The UFC Vegas 102 event is scheduled to transpire at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on Feb. 15, 2025. Former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier is set to return to the octagon against rising contender Gregory Rodrigues. Their fight will serve as the headliner for the UFC Fight Night card.

The co-headlining matchup pits perennial featherweight contender Calvin Kattar against Youssef Zalal. Moreover, the card boasts the returns of fighters like Edmen Shahbazyan, Jared Gordon, Angela Hill, and more.

The UFC Vegas 102 card is as follows:

Main card

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka (middleweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza (women's strawweight)

Jared Gordon vs. Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)

Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (flyweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith (bantamweight)

Valter Walker vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women's bantamweight)

#4. UFC Seattle -- Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

The UFC Seattle card is booked to transpire at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A., on Feb. 22, 2025. It'll be headlined by a bantamweight showdown featuring Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Cejudo is on a two-fight losing streak. The freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist has vowed to make a triumphant comeback. Furthermore, as reported by ESPN, the card's co-headlining match pits MMA legend and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz against Rob Font.

The UFC Seattle card is as follows:

Main card

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)

Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan (light heavyweight)

Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff (welterweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein (middleweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira (light heavyweight)

