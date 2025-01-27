We asked AI to predict the winner of UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov (And it gave a detailed reply)

The UFC Saudi Arabia card is booked to be headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the fight's winner, and it responded with a detailed breakdown.

The prediction highlighted that the former two-time UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is attempting to reestablish his dominance at 185 pounds. He's up against rising star Imavov, who's looking to cement his position among the top-tier fighters.

It suggested that Adesanya's being outpointed by Sean Strickland and submitted by Dricus du Plessis have dented his confidence. Nevertheless, he's still a daunting striker who boasts extraordinary accuracy, speed, and KO power.

Adesanya's showmanship, creativity, and ability for reading and capitalizing on his foes' weaknesses were hailed.

Meanwhile, Imavov's recent success was highlighted, particularly his three-fight win streak, including victories over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, and Brendan Allen. It's gotten him into the title picture, and defeating Adesanya could cement his top contender position.

Imavov's well-roundedness, robust striking arsenal, and evolving grappling skill set were lauded. 'The Sniper's' stellar power and timing in his hands and his ability to KO foes with destructive strikes were highlighted.

The prediction deemed it an exciting clash between two high-level strikers. Although Adesanya's recent setbacks have sparked speculation surrounding his vulnerability, the ex-champion's skill set and experience can't be disregarded. Nevertheless, Imavov's current momentum and form make him a deadly adversary.

The fight was predicted to be close and competitive, wherein Adesanya would likely secure a narrow decision victory. 'The Last Stylebender's' in-cage adaptability and his experience could be the difference-maker. Regardless, it was noted that Imavov could pull off an upset, courtesy of his aggression and power.

The three key factors were listed as Adesanya's mental fortitude, Imavov's ability to continue his momentum, and the fight's pace.

Firstly, it'll be pivotal how Adesanya reemerges from back-to-back defeats. Secondly, Imavov would have to prove that he can maintain his momentum against an ex-champion.

Thirdly, a slow-paced matchup would probably work in Adesanya's favor, given his experience. However, a fast-paced match could benefit Imavov.

In conclusion, the prediction underscored that the unmissable UFC Saudi Arabia main event matchup could go either way. It emphasized that the result depends on minuscule margins, thereby signifying how evenly matched both fighters are.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov – 'The Last Stylebender's' comeback

The five-round middleweight bout featuring Israel Adesanya (24-4) and Nassourdine Imavov (15-4, 1NC) headlines UFC Saudi Arabia at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 1, 2025.

The 35-year-old Adesanya recently implied that he isn't worried about reclaiming UFC gold but seems on course for rematches against Strickland and du Plessis. Meanwhile, The 28-year-old Dagestan-born French fighter, Imavov, has been on a quest to earn a UFC title shot.

A significant topic of debate, among the combat sport megastar's fans and critics, is that Adesanya's currently on the first-ever two-fight skid of his MMA career. As such, akin to the aforementioned AI prediction, many have suggested that Adesanya's return against the dangerous Imavov could greatly test his mental fortitude.

Check out the Adesanya vs. Imavov fight promo below:

