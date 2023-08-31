When Israel Adesanya shared a hilarious reason for buying a $650,000 McLaren over a Lamborghini 

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya boasts several cars in his garage, one of which is the McLaren 720s Spider. 'The Last Stylebender' bought the car in 2019, the same year he defeated Robert Whittaker to become the new undisputed UFC middleweight champion.

But as it turns out, McLaren was not the first choice for the New Zealander.

In an interview with Newshub back in 2019, Adesanya revealed that for a long time, he had envisioned himself buying a matte black Lamborghini Aventador.

But when Adesanya stepped into a Lamborghini car, he realized it was not suited for his large stature. So, the 34-year-old decided to buy the McLaren 720s Spider instead, costing him around $650,000.

"I've always had this vision of getting a matte black Lamborghini Aventador. Coming up, I used to drive my boy's beat-up Honda and whenever I'd shift, I'd like pretend to paddle shift... I was always visualizing that one day I'm gonna get to it."

He continued:

"I'm gonna get this and then, I jumped in a Lambo and I realised it was too small. Like, I was driving like this [hunchback] and that would f**k up my leg in the long run. So, the McLaren, it's just a beast. it's like a jet or a spaceship"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Adesanya will soon return to action as he will headline the UFC 293 card that is set to take place on September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Adesanya will defend his middleweight throne that night against Sean Strickland, who is coming off an impressive TKO win against Abus Magomedov.

Israel Adesanya cars: The middleweight champion reveals the anime connection behind buying the McLaren 720s Spider

It is common knowledge among MMA fans that Israel Adesanya is an anime enthusiast and loves the show 'Naruto'. It turns out there's a connection between the anime show and Adesanya's expensive McLaren 720s Spider.

Adesanya has named the supercar 'Kurama', after a character from the 'Naruto' series. In an interview with GQ Sports, the fighter explained his reasoning for naming the car after the anime character.

"The car itself looks like a spitting image of Kurama, the nine-tail demon fox, from the series 'Naruto'. So, it was meant to be, that was my tilt beast. I named it Kurama as well. And that set me back about half a million."

Check out Adesanya's comments from the 5:30 mark below: