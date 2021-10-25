Israel Adesanya reveals the anime inspiration behind his customized McLaren 720s Spider supercar 

Israel Adesanya's prized possessions include a dazzling McLaren 720s Spider.

'The Last Stylebender' recently made a video with GQ Sports where he talked about how he spent his first million dollars in the UFC. At one point during the video, Adesanya started talking about his McLaren supercar and said that he originally intended to buy a Lamborghini but he did not feel too comfortable in it.

Adesanya also revealed that the inspiration for his customized supercar came from the popular anime show 'Naruto':

"The car itself looks like a spitting image of Kurama, the nine-tail demon fox, from the series 'Naruto'. So, it was meant to be, that was my tilt beast. I named it Kurama as well. And that set me back about half a million," said Israel Adesanya.

You can watch the video of Israel Adesanya talking about spending his first million dollars below:

The New Zealander is a huge fan of anime and has talked about his love for it on multiple occasions. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Adesanya hailed 'Naruto' and 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' as his favorite animes.

'The Last Stylebender' has a tattoo of the nine-tail fox seal from 'Naruto' on his stomach, along with the ocean and moon spirit from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'.

Ahead of his fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, the New Zealander spoke about what attracted him to the world of anime:

"The fight scenes was what drew me to anime. But then the stories and the depth of the characters kept me there."

You can listen to Israel Adesanya talking about his love for anime below:

Israel Adesanya is expected to defend his title against Robert Whittaker next

After successfully defending his middleweight belt against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, Israel Adesanya is expected to take on Robert Whittaker again early next year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The two previously fought at UFC 243. The fight ended in a second-round knockout victory for 'The Last Stylebender'.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Jack Cunningham