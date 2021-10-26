"It was meant to be a Lamborghini" - Israel Adesanya reveals the amusing reason why he decided to buy a McLaren instead

Israel Adesanya has spoken about buying a McLaren instead of a Lamborghini as he continues to highlight his incredible rise to prominence.

Just a few short years ago when Israel Adesanya was picking up MMA wins alongside his work in kickboxing, many casual fans of the sport didn’t know who he was. Then, in the blink of an eye, he became one of the UFC’s biggest stars and worked his way up to the title after a stunning run through the 185-pound division.

With that kind of success often comes a great deal of money. As he revealed in a recent interview with GQ Sports, Israel Adesanya made sure to make the most of his new income.

“I already had a car but I felt like I needed something else, like some Hot Wheels that we used to play with as kids. It was meant to be a Lamborghini but unfortunately I couldn’t sit upright in the Lamborghini. I had to drive it like this [hunchback]. So I opted for McLaren instead. That set me back about half a million.”

While he may not be the face of the sport in terms of mainstream popularity, there’s no denying that Israel Adesanya has done unbelievably well for himself since entering the UFC.

What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya may not have been able to capture the UFC light heavyweight title when he battled Jan Blachowicz, but his performances against Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori proved that he’s still the king at middleweight.

If he wants to cement that legacy, though, then 'The Last Stylebender' needs to beat Robert Whittaker, the man he took the gold from, in a rematch next year.

UFC 271 in February has been revealed as the likely event for the rematch to go down at. Israel Adesanya is expected to be the favorite.

