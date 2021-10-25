"It's really dangerous" - Israel Adesanya shares how preparations for Robert Whittaker rematch are going; gives potential timeline for the fight

Israel Adesanya claims he's prepared to defeat Robert Whittaker once again in their upcoming rematch next year. Adesanya also played a clip from one of his training sessions to prove that he is more than ready to run it back with 'The Reaper'.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya talks about his upcoming fight with Whittaker.

"I'll f***ing do what I do. Here, let me show you guys some sh*t. Let me just play something so you can hear how I was sounding, how this sh*t is f***ing fire. Just, I can't show you but I'm telling you it's dangerous, it's really dangerous."

Adesanya also spoke about the timeline for his upcoming title defense. According to 'The Last Stylebender', the fight could take place sometime in January or February next year.

"Well, I mean it's going to be next year, early next year. I don't know if it's January or February, we are still working on that behind the scenes but you know me, I don't bring my dealings with the UFC brass to the forefront. Just say less and let the battles be fought on the battlefield where they belong!"

Israel Adesanya will look to extend his undefeated record in the UFC middleweight division when he faces Whittaker in a much-awaited rematch.

In his last outing, the Nigerian-born Kiwi dominated Marvin Vettori to earn a unanimous decision victory. Whittaker has won three consecutive fights since his knockout loss to Adesanya.

Slick Diaz @octagonjones Adesanya’s performance over Robert Whittaker is singularly one of the greatest in the sport’s history, as far as I know. What a moment. #UFC243 When you consider, context, stakes, the stage, the set up, the execution, and how he just CONQUERED the day was something to behold. Adesanya’s performance over Robert Whittaker is singularly one of the greatest in the sport’s history, as far as I know. What a moment. #UFC243 When you consider, context, stakes, the stage, the set up, the execution, and how he just CONQUERED the day was something to behold.

Jan Blachowicz lays down the roadmap for Israel Adesanya to earn a rematch for the light heavyweight title

Adesanya suffered the solitary loss of his career when he moved up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the title earlier this year. Blachowicz took control of the fight in the later stages and earned himself a unanimous decision victory against 'The Last Stylebender'.

In a recent interview with SCMP, Blachowicz explained what Israel Adesanya needs to do to earn a rematch.

"Yeah, why not? It’s possible. But first of all, if you go through my category, now he have to do some fights, you know? Not, ‘OK, I go try again.’ Not for the title. First of all, he need to beat maybe two, three guys in 205, and then maybe then they give him chance for the title. But not immediately."

Check out Blachowicz's interview with SCMP below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh