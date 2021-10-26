Dana White confirms new date for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2, reveals possible locations

Per Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White has confirmed the date for Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker's much-anticipated rematch for the UFC middleweight title. The UFC president confirmed that the fight will headline UFC 271, which is set to take place on February 12.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker previously faced off in October 2019 at UFC 243. Whittaker was attempting to defend his middleweight belt against Adesanya, who was the division's interim champion at the time.

Many thought the fight would be incredibly closely contested. In reality, however, it was pure domination on Adesanya's side. 'The Last Stylebender' dropped Whittaker at the end of the first round before finishing him in the second.

Whittaker has since fought his way back into title contention and will now face off against Adesanya once again. Per a report from MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White informed him the fight is being targeted to take place in either Seattle or a major Canadian city.

"Just spoke to Dana White who tells me that UFC 271, expected to be headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whitaker is being targeted for either Seattle or a major Canadian city on February 12, 2022."

What other fights are targeted to feature on the same card as Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2?

According to Tapology, there are currently three other fights scheduled to take place at UFC 271. One features Whittaker's teammate Jacob Malkoun, who will take on undefeated middleweight AJ Dobson.

Douglas Silva de Andrade is set to face off against Sergey Morozov in an exciting bantamweight clash. Also, rising prospect Kyler Phillips is slated to clash with against fan favorite Marcelo Rojo.

There are also reports indicating that a lightweight bout between Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano will take place on the card. The UFC will no doubt announce a host of new matchups for UFC 271 in the coming weeks.

