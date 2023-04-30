Conor McGregor was seen helping Eddie Alvarez during his fight against Chad Mendes.

At BKFC 41, Alvarez and Mendes went toe-to-toe in a five-round bare-knuckle war. Sitting cageside was McGregor, who surprisingly showed up before the co-main event bout. 'The Notorious' stood up and screamed throughout the fight, giving advice to both fighters.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney shared a video on Twitter of McGregor telling Alvarez to throw an uppercut. ‘The Underground King’ listened and landed a massive uppercut before acknowledging ‘The Notorious’ by pointing at him. McKinney’s Twitter post was captioned:

“McGregor yelled for an upper cut, Alvarez landed it, and then acknowledged McGregor for it 🔥🔥”

Alvarez vs. Mendes was a back-and-forth war that featured both fighters landing knockdowns throughout the fight. After five rounds of action, ‘The Underground King’ was awarded a split decision win. Shortly after losing, ‘Money’ revealed he was retiring from combat sports.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 McGregor yelled for an upper cut, Alvarez landed it, and then acknowledged McGregor for it McGregor yelled for an upper cut, Alvarez landed it, and then acknowledged McGregor for it 🔥🔥 https://t.co/V5RA0qKVr3

Eddie Alvarez says Conor McGregor was ‘playing both sides’ during BKFC 41 co-main event

Conor McGregor holds UFC wins against Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes. Once he showed up for the BKFC 41 co-main event, it was unclear if he wanted one of them to win. Although ‘The Notorious’ helped Alvarez with the uppercut, ‘The Underground King’ believes he was screaming advice for both sides.

During the BKFC 41 post-fight press conference, Alvarez and Mendes sat down next together for their interview. ‘The Underground King’ had this to say about McGregor sitting cageside:

"I thought he was yelling for me and I did something and I said, 'Good job' to him but I heard that he was telling him [Chad Mendes] stuff. So, I think he was playing both sides during the fight."

Before making his BKFC debut, Eddie Alvarez’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Ok Rae Yoon in ONE Championship. After a conversation with the promotion, ‘The Underground King’ asked for his release to pursue other opportunities.

It’s unclear what’s next for Alvarez. ‘The Underground King’ could potentially return to Bellator, where he was a former lightweight champion. There is also the possibility that BKFC will make him another offer he can’t refuse. Regardless of where he fights next, he proved there is still gas in the tank.

Poll : 0 votes