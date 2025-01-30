A former UFC champion launched a vicious body shot at an influencer ahead of Saturday's event. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland shared why he doesn't like his nickname and wants fans to forget it.

Influencer takes a body shot from UFC star Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya recently filmed a video with social media fitness influencer Sam McCarthy ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia. In the video, McCarthy took a vicious liver punch from the UFC star that almost sounded like a "gunshot" according to some fans.

Adesanya hailed McCarthy's ability to endure the punch in the comments:

"Strong man! Solid core."

Netizens were left awestruck to see the influencer walking it off with little to no reaction, even though the shot looked brutal. One fan said, "Unlimited aura for this." Another said, "That shot was devastating. The fact you didn’t fall is crazy to me. You took the shot like a champ."

Sean Strickland doesn't like his nickname for a surprising reason

For fans who wonder how Sean Strickland got the nickname 'Tarzan', the UFC star shared a story during a recent interview with The Schmo. Ahead of his UFC 312 title rematch against Dricus du Plessis, the former middleweight champion explained the origin of the moniker and why he wants to get rid of it:

"Let me erase that, guys. And let me tell you how the name 'Tarzan' happened. Right? You know, I was a little, young lad with a shaved head and some really Nazi beliefs. And then, I got older, and I was like, 'You know what? I don't like that version of myself.' You know? My little small self. And I was like, 'I'm going to grow my hair out. And I'm going to go completely different, completely opposite direction.' And some a**hole named me 'Tarzan'. And it stuck. And I want that sh*t to die. All right?"

Strickland had previously revealed that some of his family members had raised him with neo-Nazi beliefs and how training in MMA helped him distance from those ideologies.

Dricus du Plessis reacts to 'Four Horsemen' of Africa honor

Dricus du Plessis' status as an African champion was a matter of raging dispute between him and the self-proclaimed 'Three Kings', Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman.

It started when du Plessis pointed out he was the first champion who resides in Africa whereas the other three had African origins but lived elsewhere. Usman himself was not too keen to accept du Plessis as a true African. The debate became racially charged over time, but it seems like things have settled down recently.

Adesanya showed respect to him after their UFC title fight and has praised his unique fighting style in interviews ever since. Usman recently stated on the Pound 4 Pound podcast that they have "moved on from the three kings to where now it's four horsemen."

Kevin Iole requested the South African to comment on it during a recent interview, and du Plessis said:

"I think it's incredible. I think sport brings people together. I mean there's rivalries, of course, because at the end of the day, we're getting in there trying to kill each other but it's nothing personal, especially to me. It's business and Kamaru saying that, it's incredible. I mean it's a massive honor for me to be a part of that group… What the four of us have achieved is incredible and for me being a part of that - it's amazing and I appreciate it."

Du Plessis is currently the only UFC champion from Africa. Adesanya and Usman both lost their belts and Ngannou left the promotion to pursue his boxing dreams and a better contract with the PFL.

