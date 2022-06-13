"I hope you guys get behind it" - Chael Sonnen wants UFC to market 'Three kings of Africa' featuring Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman

Chael Sonnen recently referenced a tweet posted by Francis Ngannou, offering his take on what he believes could be a marketing marvel for the UFC.

In response to a question from a fan, Ngannou recently declared that he had no intentions of retiring anytime soon. He followed up the tweet with the hashtag '3KINGS'. He was presumably referring to the connection he shares with Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, owing to their African roots.

Chael Sonnen waxed lyrical about a poster that he came across on social media, glorifying the trio of Ngannou, Adesanya and Usman as UFC champions from Africa.

Africa has more male UFC Champions than any other continent! 🗣 UFC Heavyweight Champion - Francis Ngannou. From Batié, CameroonUFC Middleweight Champion - Israel Adesanya. From Lagos, NigeriaUFC Welterweight Champion - Kamaru Usman. From Auchi, NigeriaAfrica has more male UFC Champions than any other continent! 🗣 ➖ UFC Heavyweight Champion - Francis Ngannou. From Batié, Cameroon 🇨🇲.➖ UFC Middleweight Champion - Israel Adesanya. From Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬.➖ UFC Welterweight Champion - Kamaru Usman. From Auchi, Nigeria 🇳🇬.Africa has more male UFC Champions than any other continent! 🗣 https://t.co/SbaeXNle3s

Sonnen hailed the creator of the poster and admitted that the UFC had a unique marketing opportunity on their hands. He went on to implore the promotion to capitalize on the same.

"[Francis Ngannou] said, 'I got five years left. I'm just getting started, three kings.' That's what he said and here was my answer. Tell me if I'm right. I think what three kings is [Kamaru Usman], [Israel Adesanya], Ngannou... I think that's what Francis was referencing and I hope that he was. I do. I hope that's the three kings. I hope those guys run with it. I hope the UFC gets behind it. I hope you guys get behind it. It's one of the great angles ever."

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on a potentially massive UFC Africa event below:

Francis Ngannou alludes to a return to the gym

In a recent post on social media, Francis Ngannou harked back to the training sessions he conducted ahead of his scrap against teammate-turned-foe Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Gane and Ngannou headlined UFC 270 with 'The Predator' emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision following five gruelling rounds of action at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, back in January.

In the same post, Ngannou revealed that he was set to make a quick return to the gym after being shackled to the sidelines after his appearance at UFC 270 due to a knee injury that he had picked up while training for the fight.

The heavyweight kingpin underwent surgery in March to reconstruct his ACL and repair his MCL. He has been rehabilitating from the surgery ever since. Ngannou wrote on Instagram:

"#TBT to Anaheim at UFC 270- Excited to get back to work soon."

