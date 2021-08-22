UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum - Which fighters took home $50,000?

The 'Performance of the Night' bonus went to Ignacio Bahamondes, William Knight, Josiane Nunes and Alexandre Pantoja for their impressive finishes at UFC Fight Night: Gastelum vs. Cannonier. They also took home $50,000 each.

No 'Fight of the Night' bonus was declared for the event.

UFC Fight Night: Gastelum vs. Cannonier ended with a win for 'The Killa Gorilla'

The main event saw a middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. 'The Killa Gorilla' proved himself to be the superior fighter as he edged out a unanimous decision win over Gastelum. All three judges scored the fight 48-47 in Cannonier's favor.

The co-main event of the night featured a lightweight bout between UFC veteran Clay Guida and Olympic medalist Mark Madsen. The Danish fighter won the fight via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 29-28, 28-29 and 30-27 in favor of Madsen. In his post-fight interview, the Dane called out Gregor Gillespie.

The card also included a heavyweight showdown between Chase Sherman and Parker Porter. Porter won the fight via unanimous decision, with the three judges scoring the contest 30-27, 20-27 and 29-28 in the 36-year-old's favor.

Trevin Jones took on Saidyokub Kakhramonov, who was making his debut, in a catchweight bout. Stepping in on a four-day notice, Kakhramonov caught Jones in a guillotine choke in the last minute of the three-round fight and earned a submission victory.

The second fight on the main card was a lightweight bout between Vinc Pichel and Austin Hubbard. The highly entertaining affair went the distance. Pichel picked up a unanimous decision win. The three judges scored the contest 30-27 in Pichel's favor.

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Gastelum vs. Cannonier started with a flyweight scrap between Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja. 'The Cannibal' emerged victorious in the 125-pound bout with a submission win in the second round. With the victory, Pantoja is now riding a two-fight winning streak in the UFC and could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, 'The Cannibal' called out flyweight champ Brandon Moreno for a title fight in December.

