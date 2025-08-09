UFC vet downplays Khamzat Chimaev's hype, Paddy Pimblett nukes Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker, Conor Benn calls out Ilia Topuria: MMA News Roundup

UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez recently claimed that he didn't buy the Khamzat Chimaev hype. Elsewhere, Paddy Pimblett went scorched earth on Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker, while boxing superstar Conor Benn called out Ilia Topuria for a fight.

Anthony Hernandez gets honest about Khamzat Chimaev's hype

Anthony Hernandez recently discussed the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319 later this month and shared his honest thoughts on the hype behind the Chechen-born fighter.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Hernandez predicted du Plessis beating Chimaev and explained why he doesn't subscribe to the hype behind the Chechen-born grappling savant. He said:

"I think DDP is going to shock the world again. He's a big, tough, awkward motherf**ker, and I'm still not really sold on Khamzat. I understand he's good, and he's dangerous, yada yada, but he's kind of fought all small guys who have come up. [Kamaru] Usman gave him a run for his money off the couch, so how does he do with somebody that's like a real [1]85er?"

Catch Anthony Hernandez's comments below (5:32):

Paddy Pimblett sounds off on Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker while calling out Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett recently reiterated his callout for Ilia Topuria and went off on Arman Tsarukyan for laying claim to the next lightweight title shot. Pimblett also took shots at Dan Hooker for trash-talking him.

In a YouTube video (shared via @RedCorner_MMA on X), Pimblett claimed "Americans" wanted to see him fight Topuria and went off on Tsarukyan's alleged privilege. He said:

"Hopefully, it’s me vs. Chorizo [Topuria] next, that’s what all Americans want. But, I understand I’m ranked 9, so other people are more deserving. But Posh Boy definitely isn’t. Little rich boy Arman showing how desperate he is, offering him a million pounds to fight him. Spoiled rich baby, trying to pay their way out of things. That’s why he quit when he was making weight in a bath like a little b*tch."

He continued:

"Dan Hooker started talking sh*t, I used to like him, now he can eat sh*t."

Conor Benn calls out Ilia Topuria for a crossover boxing match

Boxing superstar Conor Benn recently called out Ilia Topuria for a fight, but made it clear he wasn't planning on stepping inside an MMA cage. The Englishman is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Chris Eubank Jr. in April. Meanwhile, Topuria last won the UFC lightweight title after knocking out Charles Oliveira in the first round at UFC 317 in June.

In an interview with TNT Sports Boxing (via Instagram), Benn challenged Ilia Topuria to face him in the boxing ring. He said:

“Whoever these UFC fighters want to come over to boxing, if you fancy somebody, come and get it … [Give me] Ten bar, sign me up, I’ll fight anybody. Bareknuckle. Anybody that wants to come over from the UFC. Ilia, I’ve got these hands, brother."

Strongly dismissing a potential MMA switch, he continued:

"Anybody wants the smoke? Anybody that wants to come over? No problem. Listen, I ain’t stupid enough to go in the cage. I would never go in the cage, you wouldn’t catch me dead in the cage. Do you know why? I’d get my ass handed to me. But for them thinking they can come over and do that to us, that’s a f**king liberty."

