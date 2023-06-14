UFC veteran Matt Brown claims his net worth was down to 'zero' following divorce

Matt Brown is tied for the UFC record for most knockouts in promotional history. The welterweight contender has had 30 fights since making his UFC debut in 2008.

Despite this, 'The Immortal' recently shared that his net worth had nearly reached zero following his divorce prior to some sound real estate investments.

Brown took to Twitter on Tuesday, stating:

"Just closed on another short term rental property and I officially own over a million dollars in real estate now. Not a crazy high number but is pretty awesome number to me considering I had almost zero net worth a few years ago (divorce)"

Brown was married in 2010, however, it is unclear when him and his wife divorced. While he seems to have lost much of his money and assets in the divorce, 'The Immortal' has recovered well. The welterweight contender added that he has three real estate properties, however, he is looking into purchasing more.

Brown last competed at UFC on ABC 4 where he knocked out Court McGee in the first round to tie Derrick Lewis' record for most knockouts in UFC history. It is unclear how much longer he plans on fighting, however, he has shared that he would like to fight at UFC 300.

Matt Brown disagrees with Daniel Cormier, believes Jim Miller is a Hall of Famer

Jim Miller holds the UFC record for most wins and most bouts in promotional history. Despite this, Daniel Cormier revealed that he does not believe 'A-10' should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Matt Brown recently disagreed with the former double champ, stating:

"Why would longevity not be a part of the criteria? This is a hard f**king sport to have longevity in. It's not like his longevity was not doing anything. He's got the most wins, too. It's not like he simply wasn't doing anything the whole time. What is the criteria he's talking about?"

Brown added:

"I love DC, too, I'm not knocking him. He's entitled to his own opinion, but if your criteria is going to be that you have to be a champion to get in, well that's going to exclude a lot of guys that probably deserve to get in... You have to do something extraordinary. Longevity is an extraordinary feat, to have longevity in the sport."

Check out Matt Brown's full comments below (starting at the 58:14 mark):

Miller joined the promotion in 2008 and has a 25-16 (1) record. While he has never fought for a belt, 'A-10' holds the record for most wins and fights in the promotion. Furthermore, he plans to become the only fighter to compete at UFC 100, UFC 200 and UFC 300.

