What is a water diet, the regimen that Georges St-Pierre frequently follows?

Georges St-Pierre is obsessed with water fasts. Water fasting is a specific period during which a person eats no food and drinks only water.

Georges St-Pierre still possesses impeccable physical health and dedicatedly focuses on his training and diet. 'Rush' often takes to social media to update his fans about his training and dietary regimens.

He often posts about water fasting and largely commends fasting for his elite physical health at the age of 40.

Water fasting is said to have multiple benefits. It lowers the risks of chronic diseases, stimulates autophagy, detoxifies the digestive system and rejuvenates the body.

Georges St-Pierre, while on the Lex Fridman Podcast, spoke about his water fasting regime. He said:

"So I do 3-day water fast, four times a year. I do it after the new year's...I see it more like a cleansing, like a detox so to speak. Everybody's different because I'm a very active person and everybody has different genetics. For me I feel like 3 days is the sweet spot. Because I srill train during those three days, the first two days, I don't change nothing, I train on my regular schedule. However, on the third day I modify a little bit, I do something more easy."

The former UFC welterweight champion also spoke about how he cured his ulcerative colitis by water fasting.

"It really changed my life. I was diagnosed with [ulcerative] colitis and it helps me get rid of all my symptoms...I found out that a lot of people with that condition got better with natural ways like fasting, eating fermented food, collagen...and it made a huge difference in my life. I wish I had known that before."

Georges St-Pierre also took up intermittent fasting before his fight with Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre was scheduled to fight Michael Bisping at UFC 217 for the middleweight title back in 2017.

Voyaging to be strong enough for the middleweight division by eating sizeable meals, the Canadian was diagnosed with colitis. After successfully winning the belt by submitting 'The Count,' St-Pierre officially retired from MMA in 2019.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, the 40-year old spoke about how intermittent fasting helped him get rid of the symptoms of ulcerative collitis.

