UFC and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar: Wife, children and UFC record

Brock Lesnar might not be the most successful heavyweight in UFC, but he is certainly one of the biggest names to compete in the division. Retiring twice from the sport, Brock Lesnar turned his full attention to pro wrestling in 2017. But his contract with WWE has run its course and he is now reportedly a free agent.

Despite being a huge star in UFC as well as WWE, Brock Lesnar has managed to keep his private life away from public attention quite successfully. Lesnar said in 2010 that he liked to be old school and loved to stay away from limelight.

"It's very basic for me. When I go home, I don't buy into any of the bulls**t. Like I said, it's pretty basic: Train, sleep, family, fight. It's my life. I like it. [...] I just don't put myself out there to the fans and prostitute my private life to everybody. In today's day and age, with the Internet and cameras and cell phones, I just like being old school and living in the woods and living my life. I came from nothing, and at any moment, you can go back to having nothing."

Here is a little peek into Brock Lesnar's personal and family life, his wife, and his kids.

Brock Lesnar's wife

Brock Lesnar is married to fellow WWE Superstar Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name 'Sable'. Together they live away from the spotlight in their farmhouse in Saskatchewan in Maryfield, Canada.

Brock Lesnar started dating Sable, born as Rena Marlette Greek, around 2004 when she was still married to her former husband and pro wrestler Marc Mero. It was also around the same time Brock Lesnar left wrestling for the first time to pursue a career in football.

Lesnar and Greek got engaged in 2004, called it off in 2005, and got engaged again in January, 2006. The couple tied the knot in May, 2006. Brock Lesnar adopted Greek's daughter Mariah whom she had with her first husband, Wayne W. Richardson.

The couple has two sons together.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar's children/daughter

Brock Lesnar has two sons with Rena Greek. Turk Lesnar was born in 2009 and Duke Lesnar was born in 2010. He is also the stepfather of Greek's daughter Mariah.

With his former fiancée Nicole McClain, Brock Lesnar has two twins - a daughter, Mya Lynn, and a son, Luke.

Mya Lynn Lesnar is currently on her way to make some name for herself. Instead of following her father's footsteps, Mya Lynn has taken interest in track and field. Last November saw her get mainstream media attention as Sun Devil Track and Field announced their acquisition of Mya Lynn Lesnar, who has become one of the finest shot putters in the country.

Brock Lesnar UFC record

Brock Lesnar has four wins, three losses, and one No Contest in UFC.

Brock Lesnar started out in UFC with a loss to Frank Mir at UFC 81, and then went on to pick up four back to back wins, including knocking out Randy Couture for the Heavyweight title.

11 years ago today, Brock Lesnar stopped Randy Couture to become UFC heavyweight champion after just four fights 😳🏆 pic.twitter.com/mSYc9UTNrp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 15, 2019

Diverticulitis sidelined Lesnar for a while after a rematch and successful title defense against Frank Mir at UFC 100. But he came back a year later to unite the Heavyweight Championship by defeating the Interim Champ Shane Carwin and becoming the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion at UFC 116.

Advertisement

Both these pay-per-views became best-sellers in UFC's history, and Brock Lesnar obviously served as the biggest draw. However, the title run was short lived as he lost it in less than four months to Cain Velasquez.

#OnThisDay - Cain Velasquez finished Brock Lesnar with complete domination 😳



[ Watch more on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/y5o8hy3K9O — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2020

Diverticulitis caught up with him again, and this time his return was less than illustrious. After a prompt knockout loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141, Brock Lesnar announced retirement from MMA.

Lesnar returned for a bout with Mark Hunt in 2016 at UFC 200 while still being contracted with WWE and won, but the contest was overturned to a No Contest. The New York State Athletic Commission (NSAC) took the call as he tested positive for clomiphene.

He was suspended for a year and also fined $250,000. He announced his retirement from MMA once again.