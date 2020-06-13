Umar Nurmagomedov set for debut at UFC Fight Island

Umar Nurmagomedov is finally set to make his UFC debut, as the promotion has reportedly added a new fight to their July 25 card. The event will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, also known as the UFC Fight Island.

For his first opponent in the UFC, Umar Nurmagomedov will step into the Octagon against Nathaniel Wood after the fight was initially reported from the Mo Hosani 360 podcast. UFC, however, is yet to make the official announcement regarding the fight.

According to an initial report from Mo Hosani 360 podcast, Umar Nurmagomedov will be making his debut at the UFC on July 25 event, as the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to step into the Octagon against Nathaniel Wood.

Nurmagomedov was set to make his UFC debut against Hunter Azure in April, however, the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Umar Nurmagomedov is a former Bantamweight titleholder for the Gorilla Fighting Championship promotion and remains unbeaten in his pro MMA career. He is currently coming off a first-round submission win over Braian Gonzalez.

On the other hand, Nathaniel Wood submitted his first three opponents but suffered his first promotional loss in February when he lost to John Dodson in the third round of their fight. The former Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion has only gone the distance twice over the course of 16 pro wins in his career so far.

The UFC on July 25 keeps getting stacked, as it will feature several exciting bouts, including a showdown between Middleweights Darren Till and Robert Whittaker. Other fights on the card include:

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Mauricio Rua

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Fabricio Werdum

Raphael Pessoa vs. Justin Tafa

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nathaniel Wood

What's the next UFC event?

The UFC will be returning this weekend as part of UFC on ESPN 10, with Cynthia Calvillo vs. Jessica Eye serving as the main event of the evening. The co-main event will feature Karl Roberson finally going head-to-head against Marvin Vettori, despite the former missing weight along with 'Evil' Eye.

The UFC will head into the Fight Island in July and the promotion will deliver several exciting fight cards, including the stacked UFC 251 featuring three title fights. The UFC Welterweight, Featherweight, and Bantamweight Championships will be on the line, as the likes of Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski, and Petr Yan be taking to the Octagon.