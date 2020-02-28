Umar Nurmagomedov to make his promotional debut at UFC 249

Umar and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Shortly after the signing of Umar Nurmagomedov to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it has been confirmed that the younger cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov will be making his promotional debut at the upcoming UFC 249.

As per MMA Junkie, Umar will step into a UFC Octagon for the first time in Brooklyn, as he prepares himself to go toe-to-toe against Hunter Azure in a Bantamweight bout.

Umar Nurmagomedov set for UFC 249 debut

With the UFC announcing the signing of Umar, the undefeated Bantamweight fighter has also been confirmed to step into the Octagon against another undefeated Bantamweight in the form of Azure at UFC 249.

Umar will be joining his cousin Khabib at the upcoming UFC 249 card which takes place on the 18th of April, 2020 and will be headlined by 'The Eagle' and Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson over the UFC Lightweight Championship.

As for Umar, the 24-year-old is the third member of the Nurmagomedov family to join the UFC, as he now joins the ranks of Khabib and Abubakar Nurmagomedov in the promotion.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for 18th April, 2020 and will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York; and if there's anyone who would be hoping to extend their undefeated streaks its definitely the two Nurmagomedov brothers.