Undefeated welterweight challenges Tyron Woodley to fight at UFC 249; predicts first round KO

Santiago Ponzinibbio initially volunteered to replace the reigning lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249.

The Argentine fighter has now proposed to fight former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on April 18.

Argentine fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio recently volunteered to step up and replace the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and fight Tony Ferguson to save the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.

Well, rumors have it that Ferguson is likely to face top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje in the main event of the pay-per-view whose location is yet to be disclosed. Since then, Ponzinibbio has shifted his sights towards a former champion who is willing to throw down the gauntlet inside the Octagon on April 18.

The Argentine fighter has now proposed to fight former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on April 18 inside the Octagon, in the PPV which UFC president Dana White promised will be "the baddest card in UFC history".

Woodley pledged his participation for the PPV via social media on Saturday and even revealed that he has given his management team the permission to go ahead and open discussions with the UFC regarding a potential fight on April 18.

Ponzinibbio has been undefeated at welterweight for seven fights in a row since 2015 and while speaking to MMA Fighting, he said that even though Woodley is actively campaigning for a fight against Colby Covington, that fight seems highly unlikely and he is willing to fight 'The Chosen One' instead. Ponzinibbio further predicted the outcome of a probable fight between him and Woodley.

“Just saw on the media that Tyron Woodley is saying he’s ready to fight at UFC 249, that he’s training and ready to do the main event, so I’m here. I’d be happy to do this main event and knock him out in the first round. This is my fight. In two weeks, I’m in. He’s asking for Colby Covington but he’s not ready, he fractured his jaw. I’m ready, brother. I’m ready to beat him up.”