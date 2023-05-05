Upset-seeking Edgar Tabares wants to show Rodtang the “Mexican style” of fighting 

ONE Championship debutant Edgar Tabares has an upset on his mind as he heads into his co-main event clash with ONE world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Tabares will join some of the biggest stars on the global stage as the promotion makes its long-awaited debut in the United States this Friday night. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 will put the art of eight limbs on display in front of a sold-out crowd as ‘The Iron Man’ defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against the Mexican-born Tabares.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 10 ceremonial weigh-ins, Edgar Tabares was asked what Rodtang can expect when he steps inside the Circle on Friday night. Tabares kept his answer short, sweet, and to the point.

“I’m going to show the Mexican style,” Tabares said.

Ready to show ‘The Iron Man’ that Mexican fighters never back down from a challenge, Edgar Tabares will carry inspiration from some of his country's biggest combat sports heroes, including Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, and Cain Velasquez.

Tabares will need every ounce of inspiration that he can muster up as he takes on one of the most feared strikers on the planet. Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his already iconic ONE Championship career, earning 13 victories under the ONE banner, including decisive wins over current ONE world champions Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Haggerty on two separate occasions.

Will ‘The Iron Man’ earn his 14th career victory inside the Circle? Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can find out by watching ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

