“Vicious upset of the year” - MMA community reacts to +2600 underdog Elves Brener's epic come-from-behind victory at UFC Vegas 76

Elves Brener defied expectations with a stunning upset victory over Guram Kutateladze during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 76.

The 25-year-old Brazilian emerged as a true underdog hero. Facing off against the highly-favored ‘Georgian Viking’, Brener's chances seemed bleak according to the sports books, with his odds labeled as an underdog across major sites.

From the opening bell, it appeared that Elves Brener's uphill battle was about to become insurmountable. Nearly on the verge of being finished in the first round, he showcased an incredible display of resilience. Even a vicious elbow that split his head open in the second round couldn't deter his unwavering determination.

Check out the knockout video below:

The odds of Elves Brener winning by KO/TKO were an astounding +2600. Furthermore, the specific odds of him achieving this victory in the third round was even more astronomical, at +5000.

The MMA community erupted in awe and excitement, as fans and pundits alike marveled at Brener's extraordinary triumph:

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad wrote, "Wooooow what a comeback". While the lightweight prospect called it an upset of the year, "Damn these Brazilians are vicious upset of the year wow !!!!". "A lot of people lose REAL money, damm dude broke the bank", one fan remarked.

One fan stated, "Hell of a fight". While another fan wrote, "This fight was wasted on the apex. GET BACK ON THE ROAD". Another fan shared the same feeling, "I bet a whole a** crowd with 16,000+ fans would be louder but that’s just me".

Check out some more reactions below:

UFC Vegas 76: Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze

Elves Brener UFC record: How good is Charles Oliveira's sparring partner?

Elves Brenner notched an impressive victory in the third round, extending his win streak to four consecutive wins. His journey in the UFC began at UFC 284, where he made his debut against Zubaira Tukhugov. With a commendable record of 15-3, Brenner has showcased his versatility by securing 11 victories through submission.

Brenner's training grounds at the prestigious Chute Boxe Academy have undoubtedly contributed to his success. Alongside former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira, the 25-year-old hones his craft and continues to evolve as a promising talent in the UFC's lightweight division.

