UFC News: Conor McGregor super-fan gets to meet his hero

This hardcore fan believes McGregor is falsely accused of throwing a dolly at the bus.

ANAND THUMBAYIL TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Jun 2018, 23:24 IST

This Kid is a Legend.

What's the story?

Barstool Sports has released a video of a Conor McGregor super-fan who showed up in support of the 'Double Champ' during his court appearance in New York this week.

The video shows McGregor thanking his hardcore fan for his support and also taking time to pose for a quick photo with the kid.

Business went well today. pic.twitter.com/Ab6rs4pd5a — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 14, 2018

In case you didn't know...

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor was released on a bail amount of $50,000 after the UFC 223 incident.

McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor's longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov.

The Irishman, who threw a dolly at the bus filled with UFC fighters was booked under Criminal Mischief and Misdemeanor Assault for injuring the fighters and vandalizing public property.

The heart of the matter

A hardcore Conor McGregor fan was spotted holding cards in support of his hero outside the court before McGregor's hearing.

The kid was so loyal that he believed the 'double champ' should not be punished as he had no intention to hurt anyone. He added that the dolly had slid from McGregor's hand and he didn't throw it intentionally.

The super-fan who goes by the name Robbie stated that Conor had conquered MMA and Boxing and should be freed. He said the judicial system is wasting the Double Champs' time and he is innocent.

He further said that Khabib has made a bad decision by choosing to fight Conor and will get knocked out in the first round.

The video shows Robbie getting to meet Conor at another location and posing for a quick picture with him. Conor later thanked Robbie for his allegiance.

What's next?

UFC president Dana White said he will be meeting Conor McGregor this week to talk about his future with the promotion. McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his lightweight title victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

There are rumors that a fight with the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is in the making for October. This fight goes into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and can be the biggest MMA event of all time.

What do you think will be the outcome of such an encounter? Have your say in the comments.