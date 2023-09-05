Watch: Adin Ross suffers third knockdown in 10 days, this time at the hands of Jake Paul

Popular American streamer Adin Ross has recently been trying his hand at some friendly sparring sessions with notable figures like Ryan Garcia, Dillon Danis, and, most recently, Jake Paul.

However, it seems like Ross has encountered a common theme in these sessions - he's been knocked down every single time.

The latest installment in this series of friendly tumbles occurred during a sparring session with none other than Jake Paul. In this encounter, Paul managed to floor Ross with a well-placed kidney punch, leaving Ross on the canvas.

Earlier this year, on April 12, 2023, it was officially announced that Paul would be stepping back into the ring, this time facing off against the seasoned Nate Diaz. The highly-anticipated bout went down on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

While originally scheduled for eight rounds, the match was extended to a 10-round showdown. In a closely contested battle, Paul emerged victorious over Diaz, clinching the win via unanimous decision, with judges scoring it 98–91, 98–91, and 97–92 in his favor.

Adin Ross opens up about relapse and addiction after battling COVID-19

Adin Ross has been candid about his struggles with addiction to a substance known as "l*an." In a recent stream, Ross revealed that he had experienced a relapse and consumed the substance following his battle with COVID-19.

His COVID-19 diagnosis had raised concerns among his fanbase, and many were eager to know how he was coping during a stream.

The streamer began by addressing the concept of making mistakes, emphasizing that everyone has their own way of dealing with challenges in life. He stated:

"I'm not trolling, I'm a man, and as a man, you make mistakes, you know what I am saying? And it sucks sometimes... Just like these comments, bro. It's just like insane, some of you guys just seriously make fun of me. It's okay, you know, just sometimes people deal with things differently, and I have a sick sense of humor, and I was doing so well..."

However, Ross went on to disclose that he had experienced a relapse and had used drugs. He clarified that he had been on a positive path, even focusing on fitness and weight loss, until he fell ill recently.