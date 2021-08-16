Watch: Anderson Silva's son wins kickboxing debut with the first shot he threw!

Kalyl Silva, the son of UFC legend Anderson Silva, lived up to his father's reputation in his amateur kickboxing debut at California's AIM Sportsplex.

Silva only threw a single strike, a low-kick to his opponent's midsection, to end the fight right there and then. After concluding that the downed fighter was unable to continue, the referee officially called a stoppage at the 1:48 mark of the very first round.

Anderson Silva's son @officialkalyl made his Kickboxing debut earlier today and won within seconds of the fight starting 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/Zz9uPqyk9U — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 16, 2021

Kalyl's walkout is reminiscent of a young Anderson Silva making his way into the octagon. The youngster wore a hoodie with Anderson Silva's trademark logo, bouncing while loosening up his hands. As the action began, Kalyl channeled his inner 'Spider' by showcasing lightning-quick and surgically-precise striking.

Before pursuing a career in kickboxing, Kalyl was a pro soccer player with the United Premier Soccer League. However, it appears that the 22-year-old is now intent on following in the footsteps of his iconic father with his foray into combat sports. And by the looks of it, Kalyl has inherited talent from the former longtime UFC middleweight champion.

Kalyl's older brother and Anderson Silva's firstborn, Gabriel, is also in on the family business. The 24-year-old went undefeated as an amateur and has three professional kickboxing bouts under his belt.

Kalyl Silva reflects on Anderson Silva's career

Over the years, Kalyl Silva has been a close witness to the ups and downs of his father's career. In an interview with UFC.com, Kalyl reflected upon Anderson Silva's illustrious career and what it's like to see 'The Spider' go through his UFC journey.

“Before, I used to get really anxious, but I’m used to it now," Kalyl admitted. "He’s very prepared and I’m sure he’ll do great in the octagon and do his job. It’s just crazy. I keep thinking as I lay down on the bed before I sleep about all of this, and I just can’t find the words to describe it. We used to live in a one-bedroom house, he used to work at a restaurant, and now here we are. It’s just crazy."

“He still has a lot of it inside him. Before, I wanted him to quit, but this is all part of him. My dad’s been doing this since he was 15 years old, his whole life is in it. I don’t want him to stop doing what he loves the most.”

Edited by Avinash Tewari