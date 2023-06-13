Watch: Andrew Tate channels inner Conor McGregor to announce comeback against rivals

It appears as though Andrew Tate is channeling his inner Conor McGregor as he announced he is planning a comeback in a big way as he shared a video directed towards his detractors.

The social media influencer has become a polarizing figure for his influence and massive platform. He recently tweeted a video that begins with a clip from McGregor's memorable post-fight interview at UFC 202 after avenging his loss to Nate Diaz, where he says:

"Surprise surprise motherfu**ers, the king is back."

The former kickboxer shared the video and also tweeted a message announcing his return with a link to tomorrow's TateSpeech emergency meeting on the Rumble platform. He mentioned that he plans to show why his haters should avoid targeting him:

"When you come for the King...DO NOT MISS...I will show them why tomorrow...June 14th, Wednesday, 11pm Romanian Time"

It remains to be seen what the social media influencer has in store for his return, but he will certainly generate discussion with what he talks about.

Conor McGregor explains his mindset prior to his walkout to the octagon

Conor McGregor has always appeared to be a confident fighter, which could be a reason why Andrew Tate and many others have channeled that in their respective fields.

During last week's episode of The Ultimate Fighter, the former two-division UFC champion was asked what goes through his mind as he prepares to enter the octagon. He responded by describing the mood backstage and mentioned both competitors are feeling the same way and encouraged his fighters to embrace it and remain confident.

He said:

"I'm trying to keep it playful. I'm trying to be like, this is a spar...So many things go through your head. But just keep it simple...Whatever it is, it is. Let it be. It's going on in the exact same corner across the way...So, it's like whose octagon is it? Yours or this other fu**ing one guy?"

The third episode of TUF 31 airs tonight and will see 'The Notorious' teammate Aaron Mackenzie compete. He will look to get the team's first win after Team Chandler took a 2-0 lead.

